Multi-family home in Adams damaged by fire

Adams fire
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in a fire in Adams Wednesday night.

Jefferson County fire coordinator Joe Plummer tells 7 News that the call at the multi-family home at 15 North Main Street came in around 11:40 p.m.

He said the three people who were home at the time weren’t injured.

Main Street — which is also U.S. Route 11 — was closed between Prospect Street and Church Street while firefighters fought the blaze. The highway has since reopened.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowville’s police chief and sergeant arrested
Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Massena police identify 3 victims in Monday’s fatal fire
The old Greyhound bus station on State Street in Watertown has been torn down to make way for a...
Old building razed to make way for new Taco Bell
Believe it or not, St. Lawrence County is known as the mineral capital of the Northeast.
Ag report: The north country’s hidden gems
Authorities in Ohio say a 7-month-old baby died after a man allegedly abducted her then drove...
Kidnapped infant dies after suspect drives into house, authorities say

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Sunshine, with an air quality warning
Jamaal Mellish and Hannan Aiken were found guilty Wednesday in the death of Fort Drum soldier...
2 found guilty in Fort Drum soldier’s murder
Thursday AM weather
Adams fire