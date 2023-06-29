Multi-family home in Adams damaged by fire

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in a fire in Adams Wednesday night.

Jefferson County fire coordinator Joe Plummer tells 7 News that the call at the multi-family home at 15 North Main Street came in around 11:40 p.m.

He said the three people who were home at the time weren’t injured.

Main Street — which is also U.S. Route 11 — was closed between Prospect Street and Church Street while firefighters fought the blaze. The highway has since reopened.

The cause is under investigation.

