Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says

FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human...
FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells. Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday, June 29, 2023.(National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday.

The newly approved vaccines are expected to be ready in the fall, a time when flu shots and updated COVID-19 shots also will be available. Those eligible for the RSV vaccine should talk with their doctor to see if it is right for them, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

The CDC said adults with chronic heart or lung disease, weakened immune systems and those living in long-term care facilities are at higher risk for the respiratory infection.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cause of cold-like symptoms but it can be dangerous for infants and the elderly. A surge last year filled hospitals with wheezing children. There’s no vaccine yet for kids, but one for pregnant women to prevent illness in infants may be coming too, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

On Thursday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the outgoing CDC director, signed off on a recommendation made last week by an advisory panel of outside experts for a single dose of the vaccines made by Pfizer and GSK. The FDA approved the shots last month for adults 60 and older.

The CDC panel initially considered a stronger recommendation that everyone 65 and older get the shot. But they weakened their endorsement after several members had questions about how well it works in the feeblest of patients, whether boosters will be needed and be effective, and the cost.

Drugmaker GSK told the panel that its RSV vaccine would be between $200 and $295. Pfizer has not disclosed a price. The vaccines may hold up over multiple seasons and it’s not yet clear whether boosters will be recommended.

Others wanted a stronger endorsement for those 65 and older. That would have meant more people getting the vaccination, said Robert Blancato, executive director of the National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs, in a statement after the panel’s vote.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Massena police identify 3 victims in Monday’s fatal fire
Lowville’s police chief and sergeant arrested
Believe it or not, St. Lawrence County is known as the mineral capital of the Northeast.
Ag report: The north country’s hidden gems
The old Greyhound bus station on State Street in Watertown has been torn down to make way for a...
Old building razed to make way for new Taco Bell
Caleb Widrick
State police find missing Jefferson County man

Latest News

A ship passes by Singer Island in this pic sent to us by Jean Alexander.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Flowers, ships & Carthage Center fun
Ice cream was served at an event Wednesday that served to update the Adams community on efforts...
Playground organizers use ice cream social to update community
Trooper Aaron Smith, 33, was killed after he was hit by a car during police pursuit of a...
Indiana trooper struck and killed during pursuit of suspect
Wake Up Weather
Sunshine, with an air quality warning