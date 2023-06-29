‘Operation Trip around the County’ targets illegal pot shops in St. Lawrence County

According to St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe, the search warrants executed involved the illegal sale of marijuana and narcotics, with some sales to underage individuals.(Tammy Vinch)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several smoke shops in St. Lawrence County were raided Thursday morning, part of a multi-agency investigation called “Operation Trip around the County.”

According to St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe, the search warrants executed involved the illegal sale of marijuana and narcotics, with some sales to underage individuals.

The search warrants were executed simultaneously at several locations throughout the county.

A press conference is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. in the St. Lawrence County board room in Canton to give specific details on the operation.

