Playground organizers use ice cream social to update community

Adams Community Playground progress
By Zach Grady
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Families flocked to Adams Wednesday night for an ice cream social hosted by the Adams Community Park Committee.

Four years of hard work have come to fruition as the group finishes up phase one of its park playground project.

“We’re at the stage now that we’ve raised all the funds that we need for the playground,” committee member Laurie Hudson said, “so we’re at the place where we’re looking at equipment, choosing equipment, and then that will go out to bid. We’re hoping to break ground in the spring.”

The event was held last year, and organizers want it to become a yearly tradition. Hosted at the site of the future playground, the group recognized members of the Adams community for their donations and support, as well as updating everyone on the progress on the playground.

“As committee with our fundraising, we’ve raised about $60,000,” Hudson said. “The village has given us about $190,000. Then we applied for a New York State grant and have gotten about a little over $300,000 for that.”

Along with face painters, balloon animal makers, and dairy princesses, the architects of the future playground were also on hand.

“The community coming out here to events like this is amazing,” said Nicole Clearly, who’s managing landscape architect with Barton and Loguidice. “Seeing this support for this space, and the excitement has been really rewarding for us getting involved and helping out.”

And for one mom, whose employer, Northern Credit Union, donated $1,000 towards the project, the event has an even bigger meaning.

“For me personally, my son is an only child so it’s nice to be able to take him to the park,” Amy Vasquez said. “For one, just to have him go outside. And, also for the interaction with other kids, and to be also within that community so he has some kind of community to grow up in.”

“It’s wonderful to have the community support,” Hudson said. “That’s who we’re doing it for, so we love to see them come out and enjoy it.”

Committee members say that they hope next year’s third annual event can also be the first with a completed playground.

