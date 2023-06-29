Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Flowers, ships & Carthage Center fun

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our Flower Power sharespace is taking off on Send It To 7.

Kudos to anyone who knows what kind of flower is in a picture sent in by Paula in Ogdensburg.

Colleen shared one of a candy corn vine.

And coach Hiedi Santamour in Copenhagen has some bursting blooms on display.

We have a video that has a lot going on. Linda Pusateri took it at the Robert Moses State Park in Massena as a gaggle of geese stopped to watch a ship pass by — and even a groundhog wanted to get in the shot.

It’s busy on the Seaway. Jean Alexander saw another ship, the Alicia G, passing by Singer Castle.

Finally, Jeff Jacomowitz shared some fun with us from the Carthage Center’s community carnival. There were games, animals, and a tasty barbecue.

Keep those pics coming via Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

Our Flower Power and Pics of the Week galleries are below.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Massena police identify 3 victims in Monday’s fatal fire
Lowville’s police chief and sergeant arrested
Believe it or not, St. Lawrence County is known as the mineral capital of the Northeast.
Ag report: The north country’s hidden gems
The old Greyhound bus station on State Street in Watertown has been torn down to make way for a...
Old building razed to make way for new Taco Bell
Caleb Widrick
State police find missing Jefferson County man

Latest News

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
Believe it or not, St. Lawrence County is known as the mineral capital of the Northeast.
Ag report: The north country’s hidden gems
Ag report: The north country's hidden gems
Allyson Stephenson, the self-proclaimed "crazy cemetery lady," cleans headstones at Denmark's...
‘Crazy cemetery lady’ improves gravesites stone by stone