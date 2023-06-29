Sunshine, with an air quality warning

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was on the cool side on Wednesday, but we will warm up today and into the weekend.

A northerly breeze brought wildfire smoke from Canada into the area. There’s an air quality warning in effect until midnight.

There’s a haze in the air this morning. Wind will shift to the south, which will eventually drive out the smoky air.

We’ll have hazy sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

It will be a cool night with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s on Saturday. There’s a 60% chance of rain, most likely in the afternoon.

There could be a splash of rain in the afternoon on Sunday, too. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Monday will also be partly sunny, with highs in the 80s and a 40% chance of rain.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

