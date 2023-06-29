Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, local colleges and lawmakers weigh in

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that colleges and universities can no longer consider race in admissions, a decision that overturns 45 years of precedent.

It stems from lawsuits at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, but the consequences will reach across the country.

The ruling will force colleges to look for new ways to achieve a diverse student body.

Many are expected to place greater emphasis on family wealth or income. Some are bracing for big decreases in enrollment of Black and Hispanic students.

It’s seen as a victory for opponents of affirmative action who say race should have no place in college admissions.

North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R. - 21st District) is one of them.

“This is a major victory for the American Dream and all students. Today’s Supreme Court decision correctly rules that in the United States of America, every individual has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of background or race. American excellence was founded on the principles of merit, fairness, and equality of opportunity,” she said in a prepared statement.

Meanwhile, many colleges see it as a defeat that could reverse decades of progress toward racial diversity.

In a statement, the SUNY Board of Trustees and its chancellor said the high court “attempted to pull our nation backwards in the journey toward equity and civil rights with an egregious ruling that will have serious impacts on students and families seeking the American dream of opportunity through higher education.”

“Race-conscious admissions policies have enriched our institutions and our nation. Yet despite the existence of race-conscious admissions policies, Black and Latino students, along with other groups, are still underrepresented across institutions of higher education as students, faculty members, and administrators. Today’s decision threatens to undermine what progress has been made, by throwing up roadblocks and barriers when what’s needed are better paths and bridges. As Justice Sotomayor wrote in dissent: ‘The Court subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society.’ At SUNY, our resolve to provide opportunity for all has never been stronger. The commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will continue to be a factor in every goal we pursue, every program we create, every policy we promulgate, and every decision we make.”

SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Suzanne Smith said in a prepared statement that the school will comply with the law and it’s “deeply committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community where students from all backgrounds can thrive and achieve their full potential — and we will continue to do just that. We offer a holistic test-optional admissions policy, based on students’ prior academic records, and their personal essays, recommendations and record of achievements.”

