WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will clear out the skies tomorrow morning. Expect clouds overnight with lows in the 50′s.

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny with some patchy smoke. Highs will be in the upper 70′s.

Friday is looking dry with some passing clouds. Highs will be in the lower 80′s.

The risk of showers returns for the weekend.

