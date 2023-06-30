2 accused of giving drugs to children

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A man and woman from Hammond are accused of giving drugs to children — including LSD.

Following information from Child Protective Services, state police arrested John Carpenter III on June 13 and Nicholle Burley on Tuesday.

Police say an investigation showed Carpenter gave marijuana to kids and Burley showed heroin, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia to children.

On top of that, they’re accused of giving children tea laced with LSD. Troopers say the children reported feeling impaired on several occasions.

Carpenter faces two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Burley is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Both were arraigned on their charges and released.

