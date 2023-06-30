Air quality alerts continue

Friday AM weather
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be muggy today and there’s still an air quality warning in effect.

The warning affects most of New York state and is in effect until midnight but could be extended.

It will be partly sunny and hazy with highs in the low 80s.

It will also be a warm night. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

There’s a 60% chance of rain on Saturday and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

There’s a 30% to 40% chance of rain Monday through Thursday.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday, partly sunny on Tuesday, and mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s all four days.

