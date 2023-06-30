Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in Texas

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two...
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two missing girls.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two missing girls.

The Amber Alert lists both girls as an “abducted child.”

The girls are 14-year-old Willow Webb and 11-year-old Bonnie Webb. They were last seen near County Road 1408 outside the city limits of Athens, Texas.

Willow was wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen. She has brown hair, green eyes and weighs 75 pounds. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Bonnie was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. She has blue eyes with brown hair. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowville’s police chief and sergeant arrested
Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Massena police identify 3 victims in Monday’s fatal fire
Believe it or not, St. Lawrence County is known as the mineral capital of the Northeast.
Ag report: The north country’s hidden gems
The old Greyhound bus station on State Street in Watertown has been torn down to make way for a...
Old building razed to make way for new Taco Bell
Firefighters battled a blaze at 15 North Main Street in Adams Wednesday night.
Multi-family home in Adams damaged by fire

Latest News

FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,...
Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says
Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president's home,...
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near Barack Obama’s Washington home
A family says their 18-year-old son, Anthony Shores Jr., died after going underwater while at a...
18-year-old drowns at campground a month after graduating high school, family says
The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.
Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage