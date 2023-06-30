Skip to content
Send It To 7
News
Health
Weather
Sports
Community
LIVE and Latest Newscasts
Contests
About Us
Pick a Pet
Home
Watch Live
News
Send It To 7
Interviews
Obituaries
Your Turn
Craig's To-Do List
Military Matters
Blast from the Past
National
Meet The Team
Weather
Delays, Closings and Cancellations
Weather Class
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Braggin' Rights
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Health
Your Morning Checkup
Ask the Pharmacist
Community
North Country All Stars
Emily in the A.M.
7NEWS Community Calendar
Chris Manning's TV Dinners
Mr. Food
Pick-a-Pet
Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Job Openings
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Previous Newscasts
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Press Releases
Ask the Pharmacist
By
Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Lowville’s police chief and sergeant arrested
Multi-family home in Adams damaged by fire
‘Operation Trip around the County’ targets illegal pot shops in St. Lawrence County
2 accused of giving drugs to children
Massena police identify 3 victims in Monday’s fatal fire
Latest News
In Massena, students study energy, environment
North country libraries get new ‘edition’
Watertown, O’burg, welcome new firefighters
Ask the Pharmacist - June 29