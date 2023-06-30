David Ward, 68, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - David Ward, 68, of Bridge Street, died peacefully on June 29, 2023, at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

He was born on July 1, 1954, to the late Douglas and Evelyn (Johnson) Ward in Carthage, New York.

David worked as a machine operator in Castorland and Lowville for the Climax Paper Mill for 33 years. David and his wife, Pauline Lavancha, were married in Carthage on March 2, 1979.

David enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, playing golf, and watching the Yankees and Giants play. He was also heavily involved in the Sons of the American Legion and the Men’s Auxiliary of the VFW.

David is survived by his loving wife, Pauline, his children, Patrick Ward of Florida, Timothy Ward of Florida, and Amanda (Joe) Marek, his siblings, Karen (Lynn) Burke, Susan (Walt) Gurdick, Debbie (Mike) Prievo, Penny (Allen) Rivers, and Kevin Ward, his grandchildren, Jarred, Deameon, Chy-Ann, Paige, and Chase, great-grandchild, Marcellus, and a great granddaughter, Nahalla.

He is predeceased by his parents, Douglas and Evelyn, and his brothers, Scott, Doug “Bub”, and Dale Ward.

Donations in David’s memory can be made to Marek’s Mayhem Racing at 6799 Old State Road, Natural Bridge, 13665.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for David’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

