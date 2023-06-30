Elizabeth “Betty” (Topping) Schatz, 96, native of Watertown

Elizabeth Topping Schatz was born in Watertown, New York on November 7, 1925, and she died on September 6, 2022 at her congregate living facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Source: funeral home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth Topping Schatz was born in Watertown, New York on November 7, 1925, and she died on September 6, 2022 at her congregate living facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was 96 years old.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Mary Gregory Topping and Irving B Topping, her husband Karl Schatz and her daughter Sue Ann Schatz. She is survived by her daughter, Karlene (Stan) Blackburn and son, Robert (Pat) Schatz, brother, Robert (Dorothy) Topping, Grandchildren Jim, Greg, Susie, Tracy, and Amy, many cousins, nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly.

Elizabeth was brought up in Watertown, attending Watertown schools, and graduating from Watertown High School in 1943. After graduation, she was a secretary for a local law firm for a short time before starting her nursing career by applying and being accepted in the Cadet Nursing program established at Syracuse University during World War II. Part of the training was at Memorial and Cross-Irving hospitals.

After completing her training, and finding no further commitment for nurses in the Army because of the end of World War II, Elizabeth became a registered nurse and continued working in the Syracuse hospitals. In 1950, she returned to Watertown and married Karl, also a Watertown native. They bought a home in Watertown on Katherine Street and raised their family. The family also spent much of the Summers at their cottage on Lake Ontario.

Elizabeth became a valued staff member at Mercy Hospital, becoming a nursing instructor and head surgical nurse. She also returned to Syracuse University to receive her degree and to obtain her clinician certificate. Elizabeth was active in community organizations such as the Northside Improvement League and the VFW auxiliary since Karl was a World War II veteran. She was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Elizabeth lived in Watertown until 1978 when she and Karl and Sue Ann moved to Phoenix, Arizona. There, she went to work at St. Joseph’s hospital where she became head nurse of the children’s surgical division. Elizabeth worked at St Joseph’s until 1988, when she and Karl moved to Las Vegas. Karl died in 1992, but Elizabeth stayed in the house they had built for the next 20 years. She enjoyed her neighbors and welcomed visits from friends from “home” in Watertown. She also travelled extensively to visit friends and relatives in San Diego, Minneapolis and Watertown. Elizabeth moved into a congregate living facility in 2012, a short time after her last visit to Watertown.

She remained active in the Catholic churches in the vicinity of Phoenix and Las Vegas where she lived, frequently serving as Lector, and providing volunteer administrative services.

Arrangements for memorial services and interment have not been completed. A memorial service was held in Las Vegas at St. Elizabeth’s Church. A mass will be in her honor on July 8th at Sacred Heart Church in Watertown, NY at 11:00 AM with a luncheon to follow. A burial service will be held at Maple Grove cemetery in Waterloo, NY on Monday July 10th at 10:00 AM.

Condolence may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.