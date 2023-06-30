First block party of the season downtown in Watertown Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The barriers were up Friday afternoon and downtown Watertown was ready for the first block party of the summer.

The block parties are a rite of summer for downtown, interrupted by the Covid pandemic, but back last year and now, this summer.

Friday night’s party runs from 5 PM to 10 PM, as do parties set for July 28 and August 25.

The parties are “a really great time for us to celebrate the renaissance that is happening downtown. Celebrate all of the downtown local independent businesses. Celebrate some of the local vendors. Local artists as well,” said Kraig Everard, Block Party committee member.

Some of the local vendors are regulars, and there are newcomers as well. The PInk Taco food truck will be on hand, with owner Joy Baker and crew.

“My customers are awesome. We have tons of fun. We give out great food. We love the feedback and all of that jazz,” she said.

Friday night’s event will have plenty of music: the headliner is Trumptight 315, from Syracuse, which specializes in R & B and soul.

Organizers expect as many as a thousand people at Friday night’s event.

