ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Heather Marie Orr, 48, of Adams, NY, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Albany Medical Center Hospital, surrounded by her three daughters.

She was born on January 17, 1975, in Watertown, NY, and grew up in Fulton, NY. She graduated from Indian River Central School in 1993 and attended Jefferson Community College, graduating with two Associate degrees.

Heather is survived by her parents, John Orr, Adams, NY and Christine Armstrong, Watertown, NY; her children, Anne LaVancha, Evans Mills, NY, Kiana LaVancha, Watertown, NY, Megan Manton, Watertown, NY, and James Manton, Adams, NY; her brothers, John Orr, II, Collegeville, PA and Scott Orr, Watertown, NY.

She had the biggest heart for anyone and everyone. She was a very talented artist and a creative person, and never stopped creating, even at the hardest points of life. Anyone who knew Heather knew she was always laughing, smiling and making the best of everything in life. She was able to find the light in any darkness, the diamond in the rough. She was the strongest and most beautiful woman on earth and her memory will live on forever.

She made an impact on everyone and she will always be remembered as the woman who touched all our hearts. She will continue to be loved and missed.

There will be no public services planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the future at a date and time convenient for her family.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.