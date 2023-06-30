Mrs. A. Julee Gorri, 101, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral mass for A. Julee Gorri, a former resident of Saint Anthony Apartments and 901 Arsenal St. Watertown, will be Monday, July 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Anthony’s Church with Father Robinson and Father Demo officiating.

Mrs. Gorri passed away June 24, 2023, at Summit Village. She was101.

Interment will follow the mass of Christian burial at Glenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday July 2, 2023, at TLC Funeral Home, Inc. from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Born the daughter of Anthony and Antoinette Polimeni Malara on June 1, 1922, in Canandaigua, NY. Mrs. Gorri graduated from Canandaigua Academy High School in 1941 and continued her studies at Canandaigua Business School.

She married Dominic Gorri on November 25, 1943, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Canandaigua, NY with Reverend Michael C. Wall officiating. Mr. Gorri passed away on November 27, 1988.

Mrs. Gorri was self-employed and worked with her husband at Gorri’s Meat Market on Arsenal Street in Watertown, NY. The couple retired in 1988. Mrs. Gorri later became an executive assistant for TLC Funeral Home, Inc. where she also assisted with day-to-day operations including doing hair and makeup for those that passed.

During the construction of TLC Funeral Home, Inc in 1993, Mrs. Gorri was a consultant in the business foundation and philosophies that are still being practiced today blending two different generations of business ideas and theories. Prior to working at the funeral home, Mrs. Gorri worked at the Department of Veterans Affairs and as an Executive Secretary under the Green Thumb Program. Mrs. Gorri was the first woman hired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. as a consultant in the Watertown office.

She was a member of the St. Anthony’s Altar Rosary Society, a volunteer for Hospice of Jefferson County, and a member of the Italian American Civic Association Auxiliary. Mrs. Gorri was an avid bowler, and bocce player, a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and raised thousands of dollars for North Country Charities.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made in her name to St. Anthony’s Church Mount Carmel Pavilion project, catholicwatertown.org.

Surviving are her children Peggy Bracken of Sackets Harbor, Mrs. Allan (Marie) Brown of Norton, MA, and Frank and Coryne Gorri of Watertown, her five grandchildren Gina Girard of Sea Bright, NJ, Christopher Gorri of Virginia Beach, VA, Mrs. Matt (Tanya) Stricos of Millis, MA, Shaun and Jodi Brown of Mashpee, MA, and Stephen Gorri of Virginia Beach, VA and her two great grandchildren Everly Alice and Dahlia Angelina Stricos of Millis, MA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gorri is predeceased by her brothers John Malara, Anthony Malara, Sr. and Frank Malara, Sr., her sisters Rose D’Agostino, Mary Marra, Lee Melara, Mellie Taverrite, Joanne Sbelgio, and Grace Pezzimenti.

Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.

