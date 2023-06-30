Massena man allegedly breaks someone’s eye socket

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man faces an assault charge for allegedly punching someone in the eye.

State police say 24-year-old Spencer Colter struck another person in the face during an argument and broke that person’s left eye socket.

Troopers say it happened on State Route 11C in the town of Lawrence,

The alleged victim was treated at Massena Hospital and released.

Colter was charged with third-degree assault.

He was ticketed and released.

