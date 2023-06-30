North country libraries get new ‘edition’

Books at the Badenhausen Reading Room, June, 2023.
Books at the Badenhausen Reading Room, June, 2023. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - The future of the library in Brasher Falls is more secure, thanks to voters in the local school district.

The Badenhausen Reading Room is now a ‘school district library’ affiliated with the Brasher Falls district, after a June vote by people who live in the district.

The vote, and the new designation, means the library has access to the North Country Library System.

’“We are smaller, but it affords us the same opportunities as the larger libraries,” said Laurel Murphy, President of the library board.

“More opportunities through North Country Library System with many grants, programming, assistance with them just helping us out with a lot of different things,” Murphy said.

The vote to add the Badenhausen Library was approved on June 20 by a 2 to 1 majority vote among School District voters

