Ogdensburg woman faces stalking, criminal contempt charges

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman is accused of stalking after allegedly violating an order of protection several times.

State police say 36-year-old Shawna Burnham would allegedly park for hours in the victim’s driveway on County Route 6 in the town of Oswegatchie despite a stay-away order of protection.

She also allegedly contacted the victim by phone and text from several different numbers.

Burnham was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, third-degree stalking, and aggravated harassment.

She was arraigned in Canton town court and released.

