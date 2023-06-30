Richard Byrne, 75, of Lisbon

Funeral services for Richard Byrne, age 75 of Lisbon, will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday July 6, 2023 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home (Source: funeral home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Richard Byrne, age 75 of Lisbon, will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday July 6, 2023 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home 528 Franklin Street, Ogdensburg, NY with Rev. Walter Smith officiating.

Surviving is his wife Carol; a daughter Stacy Byrne of Maricopa, AZ; a son Michael (Michelle) Byrne of Beacon, NY; three grandchildren Sierra Ashley and Lauren & Ryan Byrne; a brother James (Kristina) Byrne of Surprise, AZ; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Two brothers Raymond & Stephen Byrne and a sister Theresa Kessler predeceased him.

Richard was born on October 22, 1947 in the Bronx, a son of Richard & Helen (Callaghan) Byrne. He graduated from Spring Valley High School, and continued his education at the Dutchess Community College where he obtained an associate’s degree. He enlisted in the United States Airforce in 1965 where he worked as a security guard until he was honorably discharged in 1969. He was later married to Carol Entwistle on October 22, 1994.

During his career he worked as a bus driver and later became a sales manager for Short Line and Grey Line Bus Tours until he retired in 2007. He was a member of the Mahwah Elks Lodge and Past Exalted Ruler of the Beacon Elks Lodge. He enjoyed lawn care, riding his golf cart, visiting the ocean, fishing, traveling and crossword puzzles in the NY Times. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his children and grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department, 7002 County Rt 10, Lisbon, NY 13658 or a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

