Risk of a shower

By John Kubis
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A warm front will move through the region tomorrow increasing the humidity and the chance for showers. Expect clear skies tonight with lows in the 50′s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with the chance for showers. Highs will be around 80.

The chance for showers continues through the weekend. Highs will be near 80 and lows will be in the 60′s.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and humid with a chance for showers.

