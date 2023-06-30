See how settlers lived at Zwanzigstein Fest

Zwanzigstein Fest
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual Zwanzigstein Fest — known to many as Z Fest — is coming soon.

Bernadine Schwartzentruber is vice president of the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Farm, where the fest will be held.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. The farm is located at 8778 Erie Canal Road outside Croghan.

The idea is to feature what life was like for the 20 families who settled in Lewis County from the Alsace-Lorraine region in Europe.

There will be exhibits, demonstrations, live music, food, and many activities for children.

Admission is on a donation basis.

Learn more at menoniteheritagefarm.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowville’s police chief and sergeant arrested
Firefighters battled a blaze at 15 North Main Street in Adams Wednesday night.
Multi-family home in Adams damaged by fire
According to St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe, the search warrants executed involved...
‘Operation Trip around the County’ targets illegal pot shops in St. Lawrence County
Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Massena police identify 3 victims in Monday’s fatal fire
2 accused of giving drugs to children

Latest News

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua speaks during a press conference in Canton on...
Authorities detail St. Lawrence County smoke shop raids
Friday noon weather
Zwanzigstein Fest
Zwanzigstein Fest
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Massena man allegedly breaks someone’s eye socket