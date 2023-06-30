See how settlers lived at Zwanzigstein Fest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The annual Zwanzigstein Fest — known to many as Z Fest — is coming soon.

Bernadine Schwartzentruber is vice president of the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Farm, where the fest will be held.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. The farm is located at 8778 Erie Canal Road outside Croghan.

The idea is to feature what life was like for the 20 families who settled in Lewis County from the Alsace-Lorraine region in Europe.

There will be exhibits, demonstrations, live music, food, and many activities for children.

Admission is on a donation basis.

Learn more at menoniteheritagefarm.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.