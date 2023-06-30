Shirley A. Irwin, 90, native of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Alexandria Bay, NY - Shirley A. Irwin, 90, passed away Monday morning, June 26th, in Grapevine, Texas.

She was born March 3, 1933, in Alexandria Bay, NY, daughter of L. Joseph and Aurelia White Welsh. She graduated from Alexandria Bay High School. She married Keith L. Irwin on November 28, 1953, in Kingston, Ontario. Mr. Irwin died October 5th, 2014.

Shirley worked as a cashier at Henry’s Market, the Corner Pharmacy, and then at Kinney Drugs, retiring in 2013. She was active in the Alexandria Bay Figure Skating Club, and the Alexandria Bay Women’s Golf and Bowling Leagues.

She is survived by her son, Rodney Irwin and her daughter, Helen (Michael) Severson, both of Grapevine, TX, two sisters, Melba Kester, Centennial, CO, and Josephine Pendley, Ball Ground, GA, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Albert, Rodney and Douglas Welsh and two sisters, Mildred Welsh and Geraldine Millett.

A funeral mass will be held Monday, July 24th at 11 am at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, Alexandria Bay. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery. A reception will follow cemetery services at the Alexandria Bay Fire Hall Community Room, 110 Walton Street.

Memorial donations may be made to Hearts for Youth at heartsforyouth.org

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

