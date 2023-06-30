Sports report: Rapids defeat Oneonta & an NHL draftee from Akwesasne

By Rob Krone
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids faced off against the Oneonta Outlaws at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Thursday night.

The Rapids were in search of their second straight win after beating Utica 6-4 on Tuesday night.

- Aussie Austin McClure would get the start for the Rapids. He had four strikeouts on the day.

- Bottom three: the Rapids take the lead. Jake Swerdloff doubles down the left field line and Mike Norton scores. It’s 1-0 Rapids.

- Still in the third, Jax Miller hits a sacrifice fly to center field. Nick Locurto tags and scores and it’s 2-0 Rapids.

- Watertown was looking to add more. Nick Mazzotta singles to left field but Swerdloff is gunned down at the plate, keeping the score 2-0.

- Top four: the Outlaws tie it. Jack Hopko doubles to the gap in left center. Both Logan Haskell and Jarod Wade score. It’s 2-all.

- Bottom four: the Rapids regain the lead. Colin Hagemann goes the other way for a base hit to right and Pranav Sundar scores. It’s 3-2 Rapids.

- Top five: Oneonta answers. Connor Roche singles through the hole to right field and Ryan Leary scores, tying the game at 3.

- With Oneonta up 4-3, Wade singles to center and both Christopher Ubner and Logan Haskel cross. It’s 6-3 Oneonta.

But the Rapids come back to beat the Outlaws 7-6 on a Pranav Sundar three-run homerun in the bottom of the eighth.

NHL draft pick

Carey Terrance of the Akwesasne Mohawk nation was drafted Thursday by the Anaheim Ducks in round two of the National Hockey League draft.

A viewing party was held when the announcement was made and there was a big cheer as the pick by the Ducks was announced.

Terrance was the 59th pick overall by Anaheim. The 18-year-old has played the last two seasons with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. He also played for the USA under-18 team at the worlds.

