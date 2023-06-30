Syracuse Mets season rolls along

Syracuse Mets' season rolls along
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The Syracuse Mets season is rolling along in the Salt City. It’s a big weekend and beyond for the top affiliate of the New York Mets.

The Mets are getting into the meat of their promotion schedule and the Fourth of July weekend is a big part of that list.

Being the Mets’ top farm club, there are always changes concerning the roster. General manager Jason Smorol says that’s a good thing.

Smorol has a soft spot in his heart for the 1000 Islands region with a family cottage in the area. He enjoys giving a personal invite to the north country...

MBT Bank Stadium is certainly ready to welcome baseball fans to see the Mets.

