Town of Watertown seeks city's help with fire, accident protection

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Watertown is asking the city of Watertown to provide fire and accident protection - and wants to know what it would cost.

It’s not because the town doesn’t have a fire company - it does - but in a letter to the city, Arthur Cooley, chairman of the town’s fire commissioners board, writes the town “is hiring professional firefighters to supplement its dwindling volunteer firefighter force.”

The process will take many months, and the town won’t hire anyone until next year.

In the meantime, Cooley asks the city to consider providing fire and rescue protection to the town, and town volunteers would supplement the response.

“Our plan would be to eventually have three firefighters on duty 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide first due response to all incidents,” Cooley writes.

“However, due to costs and anticipated property tax increases to fund professional firefighters,it may take several years to work up to this goal.

“In the meantime, we must still provide adequate fire protection to the taxpayers in the Town of Watertown Fire District,” Cooley writes.

“We request the City of Watertown consider providing the first due response for all fire/rescue incidents until such time we can have our own professional firefighter staff.

“We would request the closest available engine company to respond upon the initial dispatch.

“Any volunteers responding on Town of Watertown apparatus would then supplement the engine company or relieve them to return to service to the city,” Cooley writes.

City of Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman says the idea is worth talking about.

“That’s something we would have to discuss and really flesh out, what it is that they would look for and how we would provide that service.

“Actually I’m kind of optimistic, I think there’s a possibility for benefits to both sides,” Timerman said.

The item is on Monday’s city council agenda for discussion.

