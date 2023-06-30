Watertown, O’burg, welcome new firefighters

Seven new firefighters graduated Friday, after four months of training. Five of them are from Watertown, two from Ogdensburg.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Seven trainees from the cities of Watertown and Ogdensburg fire departments celebrated graduation Friday.

The seven - five from Watertown and two from Ogdensburg - were trained locally, after the death of Watertown trainee Peyton Morse at the state firefighter training facility in Montour Falls.

As of Friday morning, the members of the class from Watertown are officially considered provisionary firefighters.

During the ceremony, family members pinned badges on the new firefighters who, in turn, presented gifts to their instructors and departments.

The ceremony concluded with the ceremonial ringing of a fire bell.

“It means a lot. It definitely means quite a bit,” said Chris Strough, who graduated Friday.

“It’s an honor to be a fireman for a city of Watertown, have this as a career, join one of the best families in the world.”

The ceremony was the culmination of a four-month long training program.

