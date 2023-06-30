White House replica goes on sale for nearly $39 million

A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office! (CNN, KGO, POMPEII ARCHAEOLOGICAL PARK, SAVE THE CHIMPS)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A newly-listed California home is gaining attention as a replica White House out West!

The estate nicknamed the “Western White House” is up for sale in the San Francisco area.

Originally built in the 1800s, the home was remodeled in the 1920s to look exactly like the real thing.

It even has its own rose garden and Oval Office!

The owners listed the house for $38.9 million.

The real White House is worth around $400 million, so by comparison, the western wannabe is kind of a good deal!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowville’s police chief and sergeant arrested
Firefighters battled a blaze at 15 North Main Street in Adams Wednesday night.
Multi-family home in Adams damaged by fire
According to St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe, the search warrants executed involved...
‘Operation Trip around the County’ targets illegal pot shops in St. Lawrence County
Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Massena police identify 3 victims in Monday’s fatal fire
The old Greyhound bus station on State Street in Watertown has been torn down to make way for a...
Old building razed to make way for new Taco Bell

Latest News

Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
600 arrested, 200 police officers hurt on France’s 3rd night of protests over teen’s killing
A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office!
$39 million White House wannabe goes up for sale
Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of...
Fugitive suspect in 1984 killing returned to Florida following arrest in California
Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of...
Man on 'America's Most Wanted' arrested for 1984 killing