Clarence A. Cornell, of Madrid

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Clarence A. Cornell, a resident of 9 Depot Street, Madrid, will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. in the Madrid Cemetery with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding.  Clarence passed away peacefully Saturday, June 30, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.  Clarence is will be missed by his family and friends within the SUNMOUNT and Jefferson-St. Lawrence NYSARC community.  Clarence was born in July 13, 1940 to Clarence and Irene Bires Cornell in Long Beach, NY.  Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

