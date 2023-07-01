Clarence A. Cornell, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Clarence A. Cornell, a resident of 9 Depot Street, Madrid, will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. in the Madrid Cemetery with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Clarence passed away peacefully Saturday, June 30, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Clarence is will be missed by his family and friends within the SUNMOUNT and Jefferson-St. Lawrence NYSARC community. Clarence was born in July 13, 1940 to Clarence and Irene Bires Cornell in Long Beach, NY. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

