More rain on the way

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the upper 60s with a few showers and fog.

Sunday highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 70s with a 90% of showers. The best chance for rain will be Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday highs will stay around 80 with another chance of rain showers.

Tuesday a few scattered showers are possible, but most of the day is dry.

As we get into the middle to end of the week highs will get close to the 90s if not in the 90s.

