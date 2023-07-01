Over 3 tons of cocaine seized from semi-submersible in Pacific Ocean

(CNN) - The secretary of the Navy of Mexico says they intercepted a semi-submersible carrying over 3.5 tons of presumed cocaine in the Pacific Ocean.

The Mexican Navy intercepted the semi-submersible on June 27, the institution announced on Thursday. Five individuals of different nationalities were detained.

Authorities explained in a statement that the vessel is 85 feet with two internal engines, an average speed of eight knots and an autonomy of 20 days.

According to authorities, the seizure is the most significant bust in 2023 in Mexico during the current administration.

