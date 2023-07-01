Police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

Georgia police arrested a mother after they found a 7-year-old dead in a DeKalb County apartment. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, was charged with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree, DeKalb County police said on Facebook. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Elise Wells, said Hobbs was at a hospital Friday. She was charged on Thursday, according to police. They identified her daughter as Alivia Hobbs-Jordan.

An officer discovered the girl’s body last Sunday at an apartment complex outside Atlanta after someone called to report a dead child in the closet, according to a police report.

A neighbor told the officer the tenant had moved out and she had not seen her for a couple of months. The officer said he saw what appeared to be a full head of hair and a decaying arm and leg in the closet.

Another officer found a piece of mail with the name Alondra Hobbs on it, according to the report.

Police have not said how the girl died.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 accused of giving drugs to children
(MGN graphic)
Ogdensburg woman faces stalking, criminal contempt charges
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua speaks during a press conference in Canton on...
Authorities detail St. Lawrence County smoke shop raids
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Massena man allegedly breaks someone’s eye socket
Micron
Jefferson County readies for ripple effects of Micron’s mega campus

Latest News

Authorities help rescue 3 dogs in townhouse fire after noticing smoke
Meet the crew of Nature up North. Led by recent St. Lawrence University graduate Kayla Edmunds,...
SLU environmentalists hope to redefine how people look at bugs
Police lights
State Police to crack down on impaired and distracted driving over the holiday weekend
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets