SLU environmentalists hope to redefine how people look at bugs

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Meet the crew of Nature up North. Led by recent St. Lawrence University graduate Kayla Edmunds, this trio is collecting foliage from the forest floor to learn a little bit about the local ecosystem.

“Providing an opportunity for people to connect to our backyard and natural environment. Lean a little more a bit about it. That just fills my cup with so much joy,” said Edmunds.

Although it may just look like leaf litter, the leaf piles are actually teeming with life. A fact that becomes quite apparent when they’re brought inside.

“It kind of takes me into a whole new realm. The world of nature is just one that kind of explains everything,” said intern of Nature Up North, Fallon Lynn.

After picking through the pile, the critters were contained, with quite a variety ranging from caterpillars to spiders.

“We have an isopod and a millipede, I think,” said Edmunds.

Although they may be small, these guys serve a pretty crucial role in the ecosystem. That’s a fact Edmunds hopes to teach people through classes like this.

“So, without insects, everything else collapses because there are so many animals that eat insects and others animals eat them. They’re a super important part of the food chain and the overall ecosystem,” said Edmunds.

These particular leaf litter critters mainly serve as decomposers, breaking down fall’s remnants on the forest floor. Nature Up North hopes folks can gain a newfound respect for the little guys.

“Building comfort and familiarity with it can really get people to realize how important this stuff is and take more measures to try and protect it,” said August Kotula.

After cataloguing what they found, it was time to return them to the forest.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.