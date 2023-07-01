State Police to crack down on impaired and distracted driving over the holiday weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police will be cracking down on impaired driving during the July 4th holiday.

Officials with State Police say they will be increasing patrols to prevent drunk driving and other traffic infractions over the holiday weekend.

During this enforcement period, drivers can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols.

Troopers will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel.

State Police says the average drinking and driving arrest could cost upwards of $10 thousand.

This special enforcement period will run until 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5th.

