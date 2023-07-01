POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for William R. Nostrom, 54, of Potsdam, are incomplete at this time. William passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 29th, 2023 in Potsdam, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with Garner Funeral Service, Potsdam. Family, friends and acquaintances may share condolences, fond memories, prayers and thoughts online at www.GarnerFH.com.

