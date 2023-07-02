AAA provides travel & safety tips for Independence Day travel

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lots of people, like Corporal Kevin Chamberlain stationed at Fort Drum, are hitting the road this Independence Day weekend.

“Me and my wife are going to go down to Long Island probably the Hamptons area, maybe just check out Long Island, I’m originally from California, so we kind of want to just explore New York a little more, it’s a little far away, that’s why we’d rather stay in New York,” said Chamberlain.

AAA says this Independence Day travel volume is at a record braking pace, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

“For certain families and certain travelers, maybe they didn’t have the opportunity to travel last year, or maybe they have been planning this for a while, they have been saving up their money to go a little bit further,” said Valerie Puma with AAA.

Puma says steady gas prices and low crude oil prices are factors in the high holiday travel.

The average price per gallon in Jefferson and St. Lawrence county is $3.76 and in Lewis County it is $3.84.

“Gas prices right now compared to a year ago, we are seeing a difference of about a dollar, which is great because last year we were seeing record high gas prices across the country,” said Puma

AAA also released tips to stay safe this weekend.

Officials say to keep children at a safe distance from fireworks, and make sure the area is clear of anything that can start a fire. As for swimming activities, keeping eyes on children at all times is important to avoid drownings.

Now if you’re driving back home on the 4th of July, .AAA recommends you leave before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid traffic jams from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, if you’re driving back on Wednesday, anytime before 2 p.m. will be the best time to travel.

