Getting hot this week

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Staying warm again tonight with some fog possible.

Monday highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a few showers at times.

The 4th of July will feature a few showers, but the day is looking mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday we will remain dry, but highs will be close to 90 by the afternoon.

Thursday will be a rather hot and humid day with highs around 90. A few showers will be possible on Thursday as well.

