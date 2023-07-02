Homeless man barricades himself in Watertown apartment building, arrested on bench warrant

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A homeless man faces a felony and multiple misdemeanor charges following a Saturday night arrest.

Watertown City Police arrested Brian Nier, 33, on Saturday on a bench warrant from March.

That warrant stems from a traffic stop when police say Nier ran from after being stopped on Keyes Ave. A search of that vehicle found 40 glassine packets of heroin and fentanyl and digital scales.

Police say Nier was spotted Saturday by foot patrol officers at an apartment building on Watertown’s William Street where he tried to flee from police again. They say Nier would barricade himself by locking the common area door to the building and eventually locking himself inside a bathroom in one of the units before officers forced their way in and took him into custody.

Officials say he had drugs in his possession at the time of arrest and that Nier was impaired by drugs at the time.

Nier faces one count of Resisting Arrest, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Sell in the 3rd Degree.

He was held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court.

