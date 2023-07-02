Tennille E. Hayes, 46, of Hermon, died on June 30, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Tennille E. Hayes, 46, of Hermon, died on June 30, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be calling hours, Friday, July 7, 2023, 1-3 PM, a funeral service will follow at 3 PM at the funeral home, Reverend Robert Morehouse officiating.

Tennille is survived by her husband Marc Hayes, sons, Isaiah Hayes and his fiancé Hannah Degraw, of Hermon, Grant Hayes of Hermon, a daughter, Gabrielle Barton of Brockport, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Grant and Cathy Hayes of Chittenango, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a daughter, McKenna Hayes.

Born on July 29, 1976 in Canandaigua, she graduated from the Naples High School. She married Marc Hayes on November 8, 2003 in Naples.

Tennille was a certified nurse’s aide at Canton Potsdam Hospital for the last nine years. She was held in high regard by her colleagues at the hospital. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and enjoyed reading.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 291, Canton, New York 13617.

Online condolences can be at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

