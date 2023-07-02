Tennille E. Hayes, 46, of Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tennille E. Hayes, 46, of Hermon, died on June 30, 2023.
Tennille E. Hayes, 46, of Hermon, died on June 30, 2023.(Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Tennille E. Hayes, 46, of Hermon, died on June 30, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements.  There will be calling hours, Friday, July 7, 2023, 1-3 PM, a funeral service will follow at 3 PM at the funeral home, Reverend Robert Morehouse officiating.

Tennille is survived by her husband Marc Hayes, sons, Isaiah Hayes and his fiancé Hannah Degraw, of Hermon, Grant Hayes of Hermon, a daughter, Gabrielle Barton of Brockport, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Grant and Cathy Hayes of Chittenango, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a daughter, McKenna Hayes.

Born on July 29, 1976 in Canandaigua, she graduated from the Naples High School. She married Marc Hayes on November 8, 2003 in Naples. 

Tennille was a certified nurse’s aide at Canton Potsdam Hospital for the last nine years.  She was held in high regard by her colleagues at the hospital.  She loved spending time with her family and friends, and enjoyed reading.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 291, Canton, New York 13617.

Online condolences can be at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

AAA says this Independence Day travel volume is at a record braking pace, surpassing...
AAA provides travel & safety tips for Independence Day travel
Watertown City Council will meet Monday night and on its agenda is the possibility of providing...
Watertown City Council to discuss town fire protection, extending park curfew Monday
Homeless man barricades himself in Watertown apartment building, arrested on bench warrant
Saturday Sports: Rapids reflect at mid-season point

Obituaries

Watertown Rapids reflect at mid-season point
Saturday night baseball from Toyota Field featured the Watertown Rapids as they hosted the...
Saturday Sports: Rapids reflect at mid-season point
SLU environmentalists hope to redefine how people look at bugs
North country libraries get new ‘edition’
Watertown, O’burg, welcome new firefighters
Town of Watertown seeks city’s help with fire, accident protection