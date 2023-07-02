Truck crashed, 2 sent to hospital in high speed chase

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A crash in the Town of Clayton sent two men to the hospital Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Caylen Churchill was driving a 2017 Chevy Silverado south on State Route 12 at a high rate of speed when deputies attempted to pull him over.

Officials say Churchill passed multiple vehicles and eventually failed to negotiate a turn on County Route 181, striking a utility pole.

They say Churchill escaped the vehicle from the passenger’s side and attempted to flee on foot, but was detained.

The passenger, Dane Matthews, 18, of Clayton, sustained injuries and was flown to SUNY Upstate Medical Center for treatment.

Churchill was transported to River Hospital for his injuries and released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

