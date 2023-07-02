Watertown City Council to discuss town fire protection, extending park curfew Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council will meet Monday night and on its agenda is the possibility of providing fire protection to the Town of Watertown.

Chairman of the Town of Watertown Fire Commissioners Board, Arthur Cooley, wrote a letter to council asking how much it would cost to have the city provide fire protection while the department goes through the process of hiring professional firefighters to supplement its dwindling volunteer force.

He says the process may take months and they won’t make any hires until 2024.

Also up for discussion, a change to hours of use at Thompson Park. Currently, people aren’t allowed to use the park between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. with the exception of the former Watertown Golf Club patrons being able to exit after hours. Now that the city owns the land in the newly acquired Thompson Park Golf Course, anyone at the park and golf course past 9 p.m. is in violation of the ordinance.

Also, Spokes on the Green is looking to be open until 10 p.m. on certain nights, with some events potentially extending past that time.

City Manager Ken Mix is suggesting the curfew hours be changed to 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.

