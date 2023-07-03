Arrest leads to Watertown apartment being condemned

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An arrest made inside an apartment building in Watertown over the weekend has led to one of its units being condemned.

Watertown City Police arrested Brian Nier, 33, inside unit 7 of what’s known as the Triumph Building at 121 William Street.

Nier barricaded himself inside the bathroom in the unit before police forced their way in and arrested him.

Once inside, police found several code violations, including exposed wiring, missing ceiling tiles and smoke detectors inside.

The city codes department was called in and deemed the unit unlivable, leading to it being condemned.

That leaves 5 of the 8 units in the building up to code.

The Department of Social Services was called in to help those who have been displaced.

