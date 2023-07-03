Arrest leads to Watertown apartment being condemned

An arrest made inside an apartment building in Watertown over the weekend has led to one of its...
An arrest made inside an apartment building in Watertown over the weekend has led to one of its units being condemned.(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An arrest made inside an apartment building in Watertown over the weekend has led to one of its units being condemned.

Watertown City Police arrested Brian Nier, 33, inside unit 7 of what’s known as the Triumph Building at 121 William Street.

Nier barricaded himself inside the bathroom in the unit before police forced their way in and arrested him.

Once inside, police found several code violations, including exposed wiring, missing ceiling tiles and smoke detectors inside.

The city codes department was called in and deemed the unit unlivable, leading to it being condemned.

That leaves 5 of the 8 units in the building up to code.

The Department of Social Services was called in to help those who have been displaced.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Truck crashed, 2 sent to hospital in high speed chase
Homeless man barricades himself in Watertown apartment building, arrested on bench warrant
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Rashad Trice, who was...
2-year-old Michigan girl still missing after suspect in Amber Alert arrested
Heavy rainfall on Sunday caused flooding in parts of Clinton County.
Heavy flooding hits parts of northern New York
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua speaks during a press conference in Canton on...
Authorities detail St. Lawrence County smoke shop raids

Latest News

In Coney Island on 4th of July, thousands of people gather to spectate the Nathan’s Famous Hot...
Dexter man to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
Several parking spots in front of the Washington Street building were taken away after planter...
Building owners push for handicap accessible parking outside downtown Watertown Key Bank
When it comes to the 4th of July, it’s no understatement that people love to set off fireworks....
Police and fire officials warn of the limits to New York fireworks displays
Cape Vincent French Festival
Get ready for Cape Vincent’s French Festival