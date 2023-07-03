Body recovered from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - A body was recovered from the St. Lawrence River Monday afternoon.

According to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, they discovered the deceased around 2 p.m. and recovered the body near Ross Island.

Akwesasne Police say they are waiting for confirmation from the coroner’s office regarding the identity of the individual and say no other details or information can be released at this time.

If you have any information that can assist authorities, you are asked to contact the Akwesasne Mohawk Police at 613-575-2340 or submit a secure tip by email at tips@akwesasne.ca.

