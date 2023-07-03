Building owners push for handicap accessible parking outside downtown Watertown Key Bank

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown’s Planning Department has proposed parking alternatives to the former spots in front of the Key Bank building downtown.

Several parking spots in front of the Washington Street building were taken away after planter boxes were put in. It’s part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Streetscape Project.

The change led to the building’s owners, Bobby Ferris and Jake Johnson, going to city council a few weeks ago, asking for the spots back. The main concern was about handicap accessible spots that were no longer available for bank patrons.

In response, Planning and Community Development Director Mike Lumbis spoke with the project’s engineers, Barton and Loguidice, to come up with a few alternatives.

The first would add an ADA-accessible space next to the clock tower in front of the building, which would cost an extra $1,000 dollars.

The second would be to remove some of the concrete already poured and put in a new curb line that would allow for two angled ADA spots, which could cost the city more than $38,000.

Both options will include adding two parallel parking spaces on Stone Street. The decision will be up to city council at Monday night’s meeting.

