Celebrate independence with DenFit 17.76

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - DenFit 17.76 is a run in honor of Independence Day.

Kevin Denecke is race director and owner of DenFit. He talked about the run on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

The race starts at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at Cape Vincent Recreation Park.

There’s a 12K run/walk and a 17.76-mile challenge run.

You can register before the race, but you need to get there early. There are already 60 participants signed up from four different states.

