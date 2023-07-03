Celebrate independence with DenFit 17.76

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - DenFit 17.76 is a run in honor of Independence Day.

Kevin Denecke is race director and owner of DenFit. He talked about the run on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

The race starts at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at Cape Vincent Recreation Park.

There’s a 12K run/walk and a 17.76-mile challenge run.

You can register before the race, but you need to get there early. There are already 60 participants signed up from four different states.

