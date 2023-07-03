Diana C. Gries, 76, of Paddy Hill, NY, passed away June 30, 2023 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

PADDY HILL, New York (WWNY) - Diana C. Gries, 76, of Paddy Hill, NY, passed away June 30, 2023 at her home.

She was born on August 11, 1946 in Carthage, NY., daughter of Biney Barnes and adopted by Garfield R and Anna G. (Richmire) Gaebel. She graduated from Carthage Central School in 1965.

She married Ervin Miller Sr., together they had two children before the marriage ended in divorce. She married Peter W. Grier on July 26, 1990 in Alexandria Bay, NY. The couple resided in Watertown and moved to Paddy Hill in 1999.

While she was married to Ervin Miller, she was an accountant at the couple’s business, Miller’s Garage and Towing. She then went to work for the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center in Watertown as a medical records clerk until she retired in 2007.

Following her retirement she enjoyed woodcrafts, painting, and crafting. Diana loved making jewelry and owned and operated Paddy Hill Jewels. She loved her seven cats and bird Morgan as well as watching birds at her bird feeders. Diana was very adept and talented in using her computer from well before retirement until her passing. She also designed and sewed face masks for her family and employees at the ARC during the pandemic.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband of thirty-three years, Peter W. Gries; two sons, Ervin Miller Jr., Watertown, NY and Brian Miller, Asheboro, NC; six grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; two brothers and their wives, Jerry (Barbara) Gaebel, Rochester, NY, Maurice (Sarah) Barnes, Appling, GA; a sister and brother-in-law, June (Scott) Schepler, Rochester, NY; many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her mother, Biney Barnes.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Diana’s memory may be made to The ARC or SPCA.

