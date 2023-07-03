Elva M. Bump, 86, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Elva M. Bump, 86, a resident of Clark Street, Parishville, will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Parishville. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral. Mrs. Bump passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at the Massena Memorial Hospital after a brief stay.

Elva is survived by her sister, Shirley Barrett, Colton; a niece, Karen Barrett, Colton and several cousins.

Elva was pre-deceased by her parents, Howard and Evelyn, a cousin, Larry Gumaer and a brother-in-law, Donald W. Barrett.

Born in Parishville, NY on August 20, 1936 to the late Howard C. and Evelyn Cowles Shampine, Elva graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School, Class of 1954 as the Class Salutatorian. After Graduation , Elva went to work at the Marine Midland Bank and then to W.T. Grant Company before working at Clarkson University as the payroll supervisor, retiring in 1995 after many years of service. A marriage to Edward Bump on April 23, 1956 ended in divorce.

In her free time, Elva enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, reading and cooking and was a past Clarkson Hockey Booster Club Member.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Elva’s memory can be made to the Parishville Rescue Squad, PO Box 264, Parishville, NY 13672 or to a charity of one’s choice.

