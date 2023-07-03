Get ready for Cape Vincent’s French Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The French Festival in Cape Vincent is coming up this weekend.

Chamber of commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf Rork says the festival is in its 55th year and celebrates the village’s French heritage.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday, July 7-9. There’s a block party from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, a parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and a children’s parade at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

There’s also food, music, buskers, vendors, kids’ corner, and bounce house all weekend.

You can find the complete schedule at capevincent.org/frenchfestival or on the festival’s Facebook page.

