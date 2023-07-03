Heavy flooding hits parts of northern New York

Flooding in Clinton County
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBURG, New York (WWNY) - Rainfall caused an emergency for some residents in Clinton County.

Our sister station, WCAX in Burlington, Vermont, sent us videos that show heavy flooding across major roadways. That area of the state saw between four and seven inches of rain on Sunday.

The National Weather Service notes emergency managers in the area say some people have had to be rescued after being trapped by high flood waters.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Sunday afternoon that employees with the state’s Office of Emergency Management were deployed to the area to provide support for local leaders.

A flood warning for Franklin and Clinton counties expired at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Truck crashed, 2 sent to hospital in high speed chase
Homeless man barricades himself in Watertown apartment building, arrested on bench warrant
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua speaks during a press conference in Canton on...
Authorities detail St. Lawrence County smoke shop raids
2 accused of giving drugs to children
Candles
William R. Nostrom, 54, of Potsdam

Latest News

Flooding in Clinton County
Monday AM weather
Wake Up Weather
Muggy with patchy fog
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight